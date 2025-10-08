Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States at Riot Games ranges from $133K per year for P1 to $430K per year for P5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $282K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Riot Games's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/8/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
P1
$133K
$121K
$0
$12K
P2
$211K
$168K
$0
$43.5K
P3
$237K
$188K
$4.7K
$44.4K
P4
$305K
$226K
$0
$79.3K
