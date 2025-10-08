Riot Games Backend Software Engineer Salaries in United States

Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States at Riot Games ranges from $133K per year for P1 to $430K per year for P5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $282K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Riot Games's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/8/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus P1 Associate Software Engineer ( Entry Level ) $133K $121K $0 $12K P2 Software Engineer $211K $168K $0 $43.5K P3 Senior Software Engineer $237K $188K $4.7K $44.4K P4 Staff Software Engineer $305K $226K $0 $79.3K View 3 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

