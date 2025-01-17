← Company Directory
Riot Games
  Salaries
  Customer Service

  • All Customer Service Salaries

Riot Games Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in Singapore at Riot Games ranges from SGD 325K to SGD 455K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Riot Games's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 351K - SGD 409K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 325KSGD 351KSGD 409KSGD 455K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Riot Games?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Riot Games in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 454,631. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Riot Games for the Customer Service role in Singapore is SGD 324,736.

