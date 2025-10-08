Technical Accountant compensation in United States at Riot Games ranges from $179K per year for P3 to $246K per year for P4. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Riot Games's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/8/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$179K
$148K
$0
$30.6K
P4
$246K
$219K
$0
$26.8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
