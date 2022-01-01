← Company Directory
Rightmove
Rightmove Salaries

Rightmove's salary ranges from $2,632 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in India at the low-end to $201,000 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rightmove. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $84.4K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Designer
$92K
Product Manager
$108K
Recruiter
$2.6K
Sales
$201K
Solution Architect
$144K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Rightmove is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rightmove is $99,931.

