RightEye Salaries

RightEye's salary ranges from $134,524 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Canada at the low-end to $298,500 for a Data Scientist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of RightEye. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Data Scientist
$299K
Software Engineer
$135K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at RightEye is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $298,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at RightEye is $216,512.

