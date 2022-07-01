← Company Directory
Rigetti Computing
Rigetti Computing Salaries

Rigetti Computing's salary ranges from $135,675 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $276,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rigetti Computing. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $276K
Data Science Manager
$214K
Hardware Engineer
$194K
Mechanical Engineer
$136K
Recruiter
$166K
Software Engineering Manager
$235K
Technical Program Manager
$161K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Rigetti Computing is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $276,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rigetti Computing is $194,025.

Other Resources