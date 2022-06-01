← Company Directory
Ricoh USA
Ricoh USA Salaries

Ricoh USA's salary ranges from $30,150 in total compensation per year for a Sales Engineer in Poland at the low-end to $310,440 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ricoh USA. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Software Engineer
Median $75.3K
Hardware Engineer
$100K
Information Technologist (IT)
$139K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Project Manager
$92.5K
Sales Engineer
$30.2K
Solution Architect
$221K
Technical Program Manager
$310K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ricoh USA is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $310,440. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ricoh USA is $99,998.

