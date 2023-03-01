← Company Directory
Rice University
Rice University Salaries

Rice University's salary ranges from $31,840 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $97,013 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rice University. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Biomedical Engineer
$51.7K
Data Analyst
$58.8K
Data Scientist
$31.8K
Financial Analyst
$77.4K
Geological Engineer
$66.7K
Product Designer
$79.6K
Product Manager
$97K
Software Engineer
$39.8K

Research Scientist

The highest paying role reported at Rice University is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $97,013. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rice University is $62,733.

