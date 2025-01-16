← Company Directory
Ricardo
Ricardo Salaries

Ricardo's salary ranges from $8,501 in total compensation per year for a UX Researcher in India at the low-end to $95,475 for a Mechanical Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ricardo. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Mechanical Engineer
$95.5K
Software Engineer
$49.2K
UX Researcher
$8.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ricardo is Mechanical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $95,475. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ricardo is $49,177.

