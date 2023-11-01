← Company Directory
RIB Software
RIB Software Salaries

RIB Software's salary ranges from $43,080 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Australia at the low-end to $108,540 for a Marketing in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of RIB Software. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Marketing
$109K
Software Engineer
$43.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at RIB Software is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $108,540. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at RIB Software is $75,810.

