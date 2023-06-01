Rialtic is a healthcare technology company that aims to make healthcare more efficient by reducing administrative burden and improving the entire system. Their platform is designed to empower healthcare payers and providers with next-generation technology, enabling them to focus on delivering better care. The company was launched and built by a team of seasoned industry veterans and deep technology and product experts who understand the challenges faced by payers. By creating efficiency, saving money, and enabling new capabilities, the Rialtic platform will free up payers and providers to focus on their members and patients.