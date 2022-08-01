← Company Directory
Rhombus Systems
Rhombus Systems Salaries

Rhombus Systems's salary ranges from $114,425 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $170,850 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rhombus Systems. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Sales
$171K
Software Engineer
$114K
The highest paying role reported at Rhombus Systems is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $170,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rhombus Systems is $142,638.

