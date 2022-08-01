← Company Directory
Rhombus Power
Rhombus Power Salaries

Rhombus Power's salary ranges from $100,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $216,075 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rhombus Power. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Data Scientist
Median $175K
Software Engineer
Median $100K
Data Science Manager
$216K
Human Resources
$117K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Rhombus Power is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $216,075. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rhombus Power is $146,150.

