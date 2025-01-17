← Company Directory
RHI Magnesita
RHI Magnesita Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Netherlands at RHI Magnesita ranges from €133K to €189K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for RHI Magnesita's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

€151K - €172K
Austria
Common Range
Possible Range
€133K€151K€172K€189K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at RHI Magnesita?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at RHI Magnesita in Netherlands sits at a yearly total compensation of €189,157. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at RHI Magnesita for the Project Manager role in Netherlands is €133,051.

