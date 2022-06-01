← Company Directory
RFPIO
RFPIO Salaries

RFPIO's salary ranges from $8,741 in total compensation per year for a Program Manager at the low-end to $51,238 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of RFPIO. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Product Manager
$51.2K
Program Manager
$8.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at RFPIO is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $51,238. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at RFPIO is $29,989.

