← Company Directory
REX
Work Here? Claim Your Company

REX Salaries

REX's salary ranges from $98,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $164,175 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of REX. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Accountant
$106K
Software Engineer
$98K
Software Engineering Manager
$164K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at REX is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $164,175. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at REX is $106,046.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for REX

Related Companies

  • Quora
  • Mixpanel
  • Docker
  • WePay
  • Akuna Capital
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources