REWE Group
REWE Group Salaries

REWE Group's salary ranges from $60,861 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Germany at the low-end to $127,364 for a Sales in Australia at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of REWE Group. Last updated: 2/5/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $76.4K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Technical Writer
Median $65.5K
Business Operations
$86.5K

Data Scientist
$61.5K
Marketing
$83.3K
Product Manager
$86.4K
Recruiter
$60.9K
Sales
$127K
Software Engineering Manager
$69.5K
Solution Architect
$103K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at REWE Group is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $127,364. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at REWE Group is $79,870.

