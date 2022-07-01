← Company Directory
RevUnit
Work Here? Claim Your Company

RevUnit Salaries

RevUnit's salary ranges from $104,475 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $130,000 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of RevUnit. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Product Manager
Median $130K
Product Designer
$104K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at RevUnit is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $130,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at RevUnit is $117,238.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for RevUnit

Related Companies

  • Microsoft
  • LinkedIn
  • PayPal
  • Flipkart
  • Facebook
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources