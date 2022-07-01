← Company Directory
RevUnit
    RevUnit is a data technology studio that help enterprise teams create change with their data, faster, by applying agile product principles to data systems.We help our clients build data strategies, products, and infrastructure to get operational insights into the hands of employees, faster.RevUnit has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies (4x), the Entrepreneur 360 list of America’s most innovative businesses. With a focus on a people-centric culture, the company has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine on its list of Top Company Cultures and as Best Place to Work by Arkansas Business.

    http://www.revunit.com
    2012
    90
    $10M-$50M
