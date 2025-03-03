← Company Directory
Revolut
Revolut Business Operations Manager Salaries

The median Business Operations Manager compensation package at Revolut totals £63.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Revolut's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025

Median Package
company icon
Revolut
Business Operations Manager
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per year
£63.6K
Level
Junior
Base
£63.6K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Revolut?

£124K

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Revolut, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

10 years post-termination exercise window.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Operations Manager at Revolut sits at a yearly total compensation of £157,811. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Revolut for the Business Operations Manager role is £67,985.

Other Resources