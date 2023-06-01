← Company Directory
Revieve
    • About

    Revieve is a technology company based in Helsinki and Chicago that offers a comprehensive enterprise-grade beauty and wellness technology platform. Their platform features self-diagnostic, virtual try-on, and post-purchase coaching solutions that support personalized search, product discovery, and shopping experiences. They also offer personalized shopping solutions and in-person and live-video consultations with health and beauty advisors to increase consumer engagement, conversion, and basket size across all digital in-store and online brand touchpoints.

    http://www.revieve.com
    Website
    2016
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources