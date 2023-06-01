Revieve is a technology company based in Helsinki and Chicago that offers a comprehensive enterprise-grade beauty and wellness technology platform. Their platform features self-diagnostic, virtual try-on, and post-purchase coaching solutions that support personalized search, product discovery, and shopping experiences. They also offer personalized shopping solutions and in-person and live-video consultations with health and beauty advisors to increase consumer engagement, conversion, and basket size across all digital in-store and online brand touchpoints.