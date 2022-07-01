← Company Directory
ReversingLabs
ReversingLabs Salaries

ReversingLabs's salary ranges from $62,088 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $215,169 for a Sales Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ReversingLabs. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Sales Engineer
$215K
Software Engineer
$62.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ReversingLabs is Sales Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $215,169. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ReversingLabs is $138,628.

