Reverb
Reverb Salaries

Reverb's salary ranges from $66,531 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $242,283 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Reverb. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $200K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Customer Service
$66.5K
Data Analyst
$221K
Sales
$74.9K
Software Engineering Manager
$242K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Reverb is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $242,283. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Reverb is $200,000.

