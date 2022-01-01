← Company Directory
Revenue Analytics
Revenue Analytics Salaries

Revenue Analytics's salary ranges from $87,560 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $179,100 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Revenue Analytics. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Accountant
$129K
Data Scientist
$120K
Software Engineer
$87.6K
Solution Architect
$179K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Revenue Analytics is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $179,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Revenue Analytics is $124,873.

