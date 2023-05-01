← Company Directory
Reveleer
Reveleer Salaries

Reveleer's salary ranges from $85,425 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $158,288 for a Human Resources at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Reveleer. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Data Analyst
$85.4K
Human Resources
$158K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Reveleer is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $158,288. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Reveleer is $121,856.

