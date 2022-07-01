← Company Directory
Revel
Revel Salaries

Revel's salary ranges from $109,450 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $170,520 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Revel. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Data Scientist
$109K
Product Manager
$171K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Revel is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $170,520. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Revel is $139,985.

