Revel
    Revel is a Brooklyn-born transportation company that’s electrifying cities through charging infrastructure and shared electric vehicle fleets. Through the Revel app, users can rent electric mopeds, sign up for monthly eBike subscriptions, or find fast-charging stations compatible with any brand of EV. Revel prides itself on its total rejection of the gig economy and its collaborative approach with local governments. Founded in 2018, the company now operates in four New York City boroughs, Washington, D.C., Miami, Florida, and the California Bay Area cities of Oakland, Berkeley and San Francisco. To learn more, visit gorevel.com and follow @_gorevel on Twitter.

    http://gorevel.com
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    450
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

