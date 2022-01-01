← Company Directory
Revance
Revance Salaries

Revance's salary ranges from $163,180 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $270,300 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Revance. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Marketing
$182K
Product Designer
$163K
Product Manager
$213K
Software Engineer
$169K
Technical Program Manager
$270K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Revance is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $270,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Revance is $182,085.

