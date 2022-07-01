← Company Directory
Revalize
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Revalize Salaries

Revalize's salary ranges from $57,285 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $79,600 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Revalize. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Project Manager
$79.6K
Recruiter
$57.3K
Software Engineer
$72.4K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Revalize is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $79,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Revalize is $72,360.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Revalize

Related Companies

  • Dropbox
  • Lyft
  • Flipkart
  • Pinterest
  • LinkedIn
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources