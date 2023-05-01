← Company Directory
Retail Solutions
    About

    RSi is a technology company that helps CPG manufacturers and retailers optimize their market position and profitability. They use industry knowledge, technology solutions, and data expertise to empower customers to collaborate and make better decisions. Their cloud-based data transformation engine delivers real-time insights, and their IRIS platform solves OSA problems and improves sales and shopper satisfaction. Over 500 CPG companies and 225 retailers worldwide rely on RSi's technology solutions.

    http://www.retailsolutions.com
    Website
    2003
    Year Founded
    351
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

