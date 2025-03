Restore Hyper Wellness + Cryotherapy is the leading retail provider of alternative health and wellness modalities in the United States. We are on a mission to make Hyper Wellnessยฎ widely accessible and affordable so that we can restore lives and enable our customers to do more of what they love to do. Restore was ranked in the Inc. 5000 as #113 Fastest Growing Company in America, #17 Fastest Growing Company in Texas, and #1 Hottest Franchise in America.