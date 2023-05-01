RH is a home furnishings retailer that offers furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. It operates through retail galleries, catalogs, and online platforms. The company has 67 RH Galleries and 38 RH outlet stores in 30 states in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as 14 Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. RH was formerly known as Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc. and is headquartered in Corte Madera, California.