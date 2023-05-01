← Company Directory
Restoration Hardware
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Restoration Hardware that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    RH is a home furnishings retailer that offers furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. It operates through retail galleries, catalogs, and online platforms. The company has 67 RH Galleries and 38 RH outlet stores in 30 states in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as 14 Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. RH was formerly known as Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc. and is headquartered in Corte Madera, California.

    https://rh.com
    Website
    1979
    Year Founded
    5,700
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Restoration Hardware

    Related Companies

    • Uber
    • Stripe
    • Airbnb
    • Facebook
    • Snap
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources