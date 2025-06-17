← Company Directory
Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in Canada package at Restaurant Brands International totals CA$140K per year.

Median Package
company icon
Restaurant Brands International
Product Manger
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$140K
Level
Product Manager
Base
CA$112K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$28K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Restaurant Brands International?

CA$223K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Restaurant Brands International in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$360,410. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Restaurant Brands International for the Product Manager role in Canada is CA$143,556.

