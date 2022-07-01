← Company Directory
RESPEC
    In a world where one superhero can handle almost any problem, our entire team of award-winning technology experts is on a mission to make your business better.With extra vision to see solutions that others can’t and vast knowledge to bridge the gaps that others don’t, we’re transformers with the know-how to solve the world’s hardest problems. At RESPEC, we thrive on technology and making our clients successful. This is why we do what we do.From the depths of a cavern to the heights of a volcano, from an antiquated computer system to a business in dire need of re-engineering, our technical and business experts find solutions for extreme situations... like the time we cleansed and migrated 100 million rows of legacy data or the time we protected Mt. Rushmore.Know-How is Everything.We use our resourcefulness and vast experience to solve problems. It’s called know-how. And when you have it, problems aren’t problems at all. Know-how defines the core of who we are. It is how our clients see us. Know-how speaks to ingenuity, aptitude, and skill—it is not merely knowledge; it is knowledge on how to get things done. Imagine having access to a think tank with hundreds of diversely talented engineers, scientists, programmers, and developers under one roof—that’s RESPEC. Each team member is highly trained and skilled in understanding and applying the laws of a specific universe to solve any kind of problem. That’s why we have to talk about our team in terms of superheroes.

    http://www.respec.com
    Website
    1969
    Year Founded
    360
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

