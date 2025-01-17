← Company Directory
Resonance Companies Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Dominican Republic at Resonance Companies ranges from DOP 1.15M to DOP 1.67M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Resonance Companies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

DOP 1.31M - DOP 1.52M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
DOP 1.15MDOP 1.31MDOP 1.52MDOP 1.67M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Resonance Companies?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Resonance Companies in Dominican Republic sits at a yearly total compensation of DOP 1,673,474. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Resonance Companies for the Software Engineer role in Dominican Republic is DOP 1,153,150.

