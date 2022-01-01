← Company Directory
Resolvit
Resolvit Salaries

Resolvit's salary ranges from $34,825 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Serbia at the low-end to $112,200 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Resolvit. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Customer Service
$34.8K
Software Engineer
$112K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Resolvit is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $112,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Resolvit is $73,513.

