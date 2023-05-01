Resolute Forest Products is a forest products company that operates in the US, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It has four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The company produces a range of products, including virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, tissue products, construction-grade and spruce-pine-fir lumber products, newsprint, and specialty papers. It also produces electricity at cogeneration facilities and hydroelectric dams. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.