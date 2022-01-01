← Company Directory
Resideo
Resideo Salaries

Resideo's salary ranges from $59,789 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in India at the low-end to $368,150 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Resideo. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $137K
Data Scientist
$130K
Marketing
$77.6K
Product Designer
$89.6K
Product Manager
$228K
Project Manager
$59.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$195K
Solution Architect
$217K
Technical Program Manager
$368K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Resideo is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $368,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Resideo is $137,248.

