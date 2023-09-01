← Company Directory
Reserv
Reserv Salaries

Reserv's salary ranges from $153,860 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $179,100 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Reserv. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Data Analyst
$154K
Software Engineer
$179K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Reserv is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $179,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Reserv is $166,480.

