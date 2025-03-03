Software Engineer compensation in Italy at Reply ranges from €28.8K per year for Consultant I to €38.1K per year for Consultant III. The median yearly compensation in Italy package totals €30.9K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Reply's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Consultant I
€28.8K
€28.3K
€0
€483.7
Consultant II
€31.6K
€30K
€0
€1.6K
Consultant III
€38.1K
€35.3K
€0
€2.8K
Senior Consultant I
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
