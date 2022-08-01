← Company Directory
Replit
Replit Salaries

Replit's salary ranges from $152,880 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $180,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Replit. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $180K
Chief of Staff
$159K
Data Scientist
$153K
Human Resources
$154K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Replit is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $180,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Replit is $156,713.

