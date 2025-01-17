← Company Directory
Replika
  • Salaries
  • Human Resources

  • All Human Resources Salaries

Replika Human Resources Salaries

The average Human Resources total compensation in Armenia at Replika ranges from AMD 19.87M to AMD 27.2M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Replika's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

AMD 21.53M - AMD 25.55M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
AMD 19.87MAMD 21.53MAMD 25.55MAMD 27.2M
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Replika?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at Replika in Armenia sits at a yearly total compensation of AMD 27,203,940. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Replika for the Human Resources role in Armenia is AMD 19,870,704.

Other Resources