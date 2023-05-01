← Company Directory
Repligen
Repligen Salaries

Repligen's salary ranges from $114,425 in total compensation per year for a Biomedical Engineer at the low-end to $115,575 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Repligen. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Biomedical Engineer
$114K
Project Manager
$116K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Repligen is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $115,575. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Repligen is $115,000.

