Repligen Corporation develops and sells bioprocessing technologies and systems for biological drug manufacturing worldwide. Its products include Protein A ligands, cell culture growth factor products, chromatography products, ELISA test kits, filtration products, process analytics products, and more. The company collaborates with Navigo Proteins GmbH to develop multiple affinity ligands. Repligen Corporation serves life sciences, biopharmaceutical, and diagnostics companies, laboratory researchers, and contract manufacturing organizations. It was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.