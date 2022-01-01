Company Directory
Replicated
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Replicated Salaries

Replicated's salary ranges from $170,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $245,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Replicated. Last updated: 10/24/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Software Engineer
Median $170K
Sales Engineer
$216K
Software Engineering Manager
$245K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Replicated, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (1.04% per period)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (1.04% per period)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (1.04% per period)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Replicated is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $245,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Replicated is $215,761.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Replicated

Related Companies

  • HackerOne
  • PathAI
  • Smartronix
  • Egnyte
  • Malwarebytes
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources