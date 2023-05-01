Repare Therapeutics is a precision oncology company that develops cancer therapies using its synthetic lethality approach. It uses its proprietary SNIPRx platform to discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focus on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. Its lead product candidate is RP-3500, an oral small molecule inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors with specific DNA damage repair-related genomic alterations. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.