RentSpree
RentSpree Salaries

RentSpree's salary ranges from $30,750 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Thailand at the low-end to $189,050 for a Human Resources in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of RentSpree. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Human Resources
$189K
Product Manager
$37.1K
Program Manager
$122K
Software Engineer
$30.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$49.4K
Technical Program Manager
$136K
The highest paying role reported at RentSpree is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $189,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at RentSpree is $85,659.

