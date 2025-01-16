← Company Directory
Rentomojo
Rentomojo Salaries

Rentomojo's salary ranges from $7,154 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $22,110 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rentomojo. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Product Designer
$22.1K
Product Manager
$7.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Rentomojo is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $22,110. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rentomojo is $14,632.

Featured Jobs

