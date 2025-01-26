← Company Directory
Rent the Runway
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Ireland

Rent the Runway Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Ireland

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Ireland package at Rent the Runway totals €73.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Rent the Runway's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Median Package
company icon
Rent the Runway
Software Engineer II
Galway, GY, Ireland
Total per year
€73.7K
Level
L2
Base
€73.7K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at Rent the Runway?

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Rent the Runway, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Rent the Runway in Ireland sits at a yearly total compensation of €101,032. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rent the Runway for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Ireland is €73,677.

