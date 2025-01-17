← Company Directory
Rent-A-Center
Rent-A-Center Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in United States at Rent-A-Center ranges from $85K to $116K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Rent-A-Center's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$91K - $110K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$85K$91K$110K$116K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Rent-A-Center?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Rent-A-Center in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $116,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rent-A-Center for the Software Engineer role in United States is $85,000.

